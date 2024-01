Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest picture is going viral on social media and the reason is the actress's second pregnancy rumours all over again. The latest picture of Anushka and Virat shows them happily posing as they receive an invite to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta in Ayodhya on January 22. However, what grabs eyeballs in the picture is Anushka Sharma covers her baby bump with a long dupatta and sparks the second pregnancy news once again. The face glow of the actress is unmissable and this only shows that Anushka is happily enjoying this phase and fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to make an official announcement. Also Read - Disha Patani, Esha Gupta, Janhvi Kapoor and more actresses with the best swimwear collection in Bollywood

BollywoodLife brings latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News. Click and join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Suhana Khan in The Archies to Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak: Bollywood actresses who locked lips in their debut films

Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy news made headlines a few months ago where it was said that the actress is in her second trimester and will make an official announcement about it when she is in her third trimester. But looks like Anushka and Virat are not yet ready to share this happy news with their fans. As going by the pictures it looks like Ms Sharma is enjoying the last trimester of her pregnancy. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turns 3; a look at their adorable family moments

Trending Now

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been invited for Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/QhS71m4xy0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 16, 2024

Virat and Anushka are the ideal couple in tinsel town, the star cricketer adores his beloved wife for all the love and sacrifice she has given in their marriage. Virat never fails to appreciate his better half.

Amid the second pregnancy rumours an old interview of Anushka Sharma had resurfaced online where she was seen happily saying that she would quit her job to have a family. Ever since Vamika Kohli’s birth, Anushka has been a dedicated mother and kept her family on top priority.

Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017 and the couple welcomed their firstborn in 2021. And how the fans are waiting for them to make an announcement soon about the second pregnancy.

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma.