Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently on vacation in the United Kingdom after the end of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Well, it seems as if Christmas celebrations have already kicked in for Anushka and Virat as they were spotted in London with their daughter Vamika. A video of Anushka decked in winter wear and looking after Vamika is going viral on social media.

Recently, a fan from UK shared a selfie with Virat and also posted a video of Anushka with Vamika in a stroller. He captioned the post as, 'Met @virat.kohli today, it was great honour and lucky to spent great time with him.It was an absolute delight surprise and happy to meet King with his family ? @anushkasharma Thanks for unforgettable day ? @virat.kohli @anushkasharma #virt.kohli @anushkasharma #viratkohli #anushkasharma@vamikakohli_018 #london.' Also Read - Anushka Sharma hugs a dejected Virat Kohli after India faces defeat against Australia in World Cup Finals; netizens react

Have a look at Virat, Anushka and Vamika's video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Yadav (@gurkaarunyadav)

In the video, Anushka was seen munching on something while she bent down to make Vamika comfortable in the stroller. While Virat looked handsome in a black hooded jacket and Anushka wore a beige jacket with a white cap. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blow kisses at each other as latter scores a century during India vs New Zealand match at Wankhede [Watch]

A couple of weeks ago, Anushka stood like a pillar of strength for her husband Virat while he and his team were playing in World Cup match. She had also had penned a post praising husband and wrote, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so.”

Amidst all the buzz, there are rumours that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child soon. There has been no official confirmation as of now. But, Anushka was seen trying to hide her baby bump.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will soon be seen in Chakda 'Xpress wherein she will play the role of a former Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.