and Virat Kohli's love story has been a talking point since its inception. The actress has often been the centre of all the negative comments whenever Virat Kohli demonstrays a poor performance on field. While some people tend to forget that cricket is a game, Anushka has been on receiving end quite a few times. Now, Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma has sparked a debate. To ANI, Shoaib Akhtar stated that Virat should have not married as it leads to a pressure of family. He was quoted saying, "Performance pressure is there on him (Virat Kohli) ...I wanted him to marry...after scoring 120 centuries. I wouldn't have married...had I been in his place... anyway, that's his personal decision." Fans are furious over this comment. On Twitter, Anushka Sharma's fans are bashing Shoaib Akhtar by asking what has marriage got to do with performance? Read tweets below:

Bhai kisi ne puchaa?? — lawgical Anna? (@annaanupam1) January 24, 2022

Who is he? And why he is preaching? — VISHNU (@113tiwarivishnu) January 24, 2022

So convenient to drag his self-made, talented, extremely successful wife into the equation. Maybe its a mentality thing among these Pakis — Aishwarya Raj Bagla (@Aishwaryarbagla) January 24, 2022

What has performance got to do with marriage? Cheapos drag the wives of cricketers in between. I am no fan of Anushka but I feel for her for receiving such hate. Another proof that there are so many misogynists in the society. — Priyanshi (@the_virgogirl) January 24, 2022