Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are once again making headlines as the news of their second pregnancy is making headlines and amid the speculation the power couple have appeared together in an advertisement, and the fans cannot contain their excitement after spotting a baby bump of Anushka in the ad. There are many who claim Anushka is having a baby bump, and this advertisement of her along with her cricketer husband is proof. Anushka is seen wearing a white loose top, and the area around her tummy is a bit bloated, which only adds fuel to the rumours of the actress's pregnancy. While Virat Kohli steals the show with his acting skills in the endorsement, Fans are hailing that the cricketer can have a second choice in his career as an actor. Also Read - Virat Kohli rushed to meet pregnant Anushka Sharma due to an emergency? Here's why fans shouldn't worry

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma making an appearance in an endorsement with hubby Virat Kohli.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Anushka Sharma's baby bump grabs fans eyeballs amid second pregnancy rumours. Also Read - Virat Kohli flies back to Mumbai to meet Anushka Sharma due to an emergency amid second pregnancy news

Just a few days ago, the news was dropped by HT that Anushka Sharma is expecting her second baby after Vamika. The actress is in her second trimester, and the power couple will soon make an official announcement about the same. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's cute banter amid pregnancy rumours goes viral and it's unmissable

Anushka Sharma to quit acting after second baby arrival

Anushka Sharma, who has been on maternity leave for 7 years now and hasn't signed any film apart from Chakda Xpress, and it's her most-awaited release, might take a long break from acting as one of her old interviews resurfaced online after her second pregnancy news made headlines where she is seen claiming that she is okay to quit her acting career for family and kids.

Anushka Sharma's fans demand she make a comeback in films after her second pregnancy news came out.

Fans of the actress are waiting with bated breath to see Anushka make her comeback in films, but it seems like the actress has prioritised her family, and kudos to her for handling her personal life so exceptionally well. Meanwhile, there are many who are waiting for the power couple to soon make an official announcement.