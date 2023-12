Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma aka Virushka make for one of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry. The two of them have been setting the bar high with the way they manage their relationship and also their work. Yesterday (11th December 2023), happened to be Anushka and Virat's 6th wedding anniversary. The duo was busy celebrating the same, it seems, as Anushka has finally shared an anniversary post.

Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on their anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared a loved-up picture with Virat Kohli. The Handsome pair is twinning in black outfits on their wedding anniversary. While Virat is seen in a black shirt, Anushka is seen black ensemble with a studded border. It could be a strapless gown or a one-shoulder outfit. They both have the widest smiles for the camera. Anushka is hugging Virat and it will send butterflies to every Virushka fan's stomach. Anushka reveals they spent their anniversary with their friends and family. It was a lovely day with their loved ones and hence, there was a delay in the post on Instagram, reveals the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress. She calls Virat her numero uno and gushes about 6 years of marital bliss with an infinity to go. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy cozy winter date; netizens speculate about due date and paternity leave

Have a look at Anushka Sharma's anniversary post for Virat Kohli here:

Anushka Sharma heaps praise on Virat Kohli on his birthday

On Virat Kohli's birthday last month, Anushka Sharma a beautiful note for Virat. She called him exceptional in every field and talked about the handsome cricketer adding new feathers to his cap every time. She professed her love to him saying she loves him in this life and beyond and will do so endlessly. Anushka and Virat both continue to shower love on each other and it shows that it has only grown.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child?

Meanwhile, it is said that Anushka and Virat Kohli are going to embrace parenthood for the second time. The actress is pregnant but has chosen to keep it under wraps. Anushka and Virat are very private people and have kept their personal lives away from the media attention. Let's see if Anushka and Virat make an official announcement or whether they directly announce their baby's arrival. Anushka and Virat have not reacted to their pregnancy rumours.

Anushka Sharma got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy in 2017. They welcomed a baby girl Vamika Kohli in 2021.