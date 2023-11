Watch the video of Anushka Sharma flaunting her baby bump as she attends the Indian Cricket Team Diwali bash with her husband, Virat Kohli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B O L L Y W O O D (@filmyselfies.official)

Anushka Sharma looked beautiful in an Indian outfit, and fans are expressing their joy over seeing her baby bump. Anushka was seen covering her bump with a dupatta, as it looks like the Chakda Xpress actress is not okay to get clicked in her pregnancy. As the news has been confirmed with the latest video of Anushka being pregnant for the second time, fans are waiting for the couple to share good news with them.