Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the most amazing couples in the country. Though not the first Bollywood celebrity and Indian cricketer union, Anushka and Virat have a massive fan-following as Virushka. While there are fans, there are haters too. Right now, Anushka Sharma is on the receiving end of hate for India has lost the WTC Championship against Australia. Today was the World Test Championship Finals and netizens have got to blame someone, right? So, Anushka, it is. The actress was there to cheer on her husband and also the Indian cricket team, like everyone else at the stadium.

Anushka Sharma gets blamed for Virat Kohli's dismissal at WTF Championship

This is not the first time that some avid cricket fans have pinned the blame on Virat Kohli getting out or the day he did not perform well, on Anushka Sharma. Despite them both asking everyone to keep them out of each others' professional lives, the cricket fans have blamed Anushka for today's defeat. Virat Kohli got out at 49, just a run shy of the half-century by Scott Boland. His wicket was taken by Steve Smith. And it was a major blow for the Indian Cricket team. Anushka's reaction to Kohli's dismissal was caught on camera too. The actress was visibly shocked. However, that did not stop the fans from blaming her all the same.

Check out the tweets of netizens blaming Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli's dismissal and India's loss at the WTC Finals

Anushka Sharma knows this very well that her presence is bad luck for Team India, but still she comes to stadium so that India doesn't win any match or ICC Trophy under Rohit's captaincy !! — Aaditya ?? (@i_adityaawasthi) June 11, 2023

Anushka Sharma..panauti of Indian Cricket — @imbanerji (@imbanerji) June 11, 2023

Anushka sharma is the worst that happened to Indian Cricket — miyamura (@miyamura__kun) June 11, 2023

Anushka Sharma is trending in captaincy so she is the captain of Indian team? — ????????!??_?? (@ElonKiMaakiCute) June 11, 2023

Anushka sharma should stay at home, and vadapav with his wife kritika. pic.twitter.com/pDY2VN0EKj — Breaking Bad (@PramodIT9594) June 11, 2023

People trolling Anushka Sharma for India's loss I am already loving it. — IshitaTiwari (@Tiwariishitaa) June 11, 2023

Kuch toh baat h anushka sharma mein ?#ViratKohli? — hisloss (@bullshittinfr) June 11, 2023

Le Anushka Sharma to such psycho fans: pic.twitter.com/XGA05PUelK — Ae Na Cholbe (@aenacholbe) June 11, 2023

Dream for panoti Anushka Sharma — B-A-B-Y??? (@MSD_SRKian) June 11, 2023

Thu em yp gallu ra Babu

Villu ritika meedha

Mana vallu Anushka Sharma meedha

Ade edo RS & VK aadali Ani korukovocchu ga https://t.co/OZLpGYERIK — Prabhas (@DHF_PRAB00S_) June 11, 2023

Waiting for Anushka Sharma’s essay post against Sunny G https://t.co/vt2dspQJxi — M (@anngrypakiistan) June 11, 2023

Anushka Sharma ji let's try not going to the stadium next time in ICC tournament/match/final — Shivankar Awasthi ?? (@iamshiv08) June 11, 2023

Anushka Sharma after every time Virat Kohli wins a match when she is in the Stadium pic.twitter.com/gNzmGpSwAg — ?Birdie Life ? DPDR Support (@Iwasamwill) June 11, 2023

Fans of Anushka Sharma rally behind her

While Anushka was being labelled as panoti and whatnot, Anushka Sharma's fans were there for her rescue. The actress' fans slammed all those who have been blaming the loss of the Indian Cricket team on her. The tweets are going viral in entertainment news. Check out their tweets here:

People are targeting Anushka Sharma for no reason ! pic.twitter.com/xLZ72c5pDj — bitchuuuuu (@bitchuuu69) June 11, 2023

Those People who are blaming Anushka Sharma for India's loss at the WTC are purely shameless. IND didn't won any ICC cup after 2014, no one blamed dhoni at that time,ppl didn't blame Rohit for WTC loss,

why do ppl hate Kohli & his wife so much, calling her panoti & cursing her? — Prinzi Gupta (@PrinceOfHumour) June 11, 2023

Stop people stop. Again everybody is targeting anushka sharma for god sake get a life !!! — jahanvi (Taylor's version) (@jahanvi_khurana) June 11, 2023

People blaming Anushka Sharma for supporting her husband is exactly what is wrong with this country. How cheap can people get? — Aditya Thakur (@aditya_thakurrr) June 11, 2023

The real indian cricket fans who really understand cricket will support indian team in this situation and the people who are spreading hate,criticizing Rohit sharma and virat kohli calling Anushka sharma pantoti,abusing team india are the people who are real garbage in india — Mrunal Dessai (@DessaiMrunal) June 11, 2023

Stop dragging Anushka Sharma in this? — Haritha (@mathy88378) June 11, 2023

Anushka Sharma ko gaali de ke koi matlab nhi banta. Kohli is a grown up man he is responsible for himself — Baba (@that_milanista2) June 11, 2023

Blaming anushka sharma for defeat what logic is this?

Are u really a cricket fan or just gone for trolling? — Rishi Rathor (@rishi__rathor) June 11, 2023

Don't blame Anushka Sharma for the lose. Our players failed big time so don't put it on her. Our players focus more on ipl and not for the country! Australian players withdrew from IPL to practice for WTC, they clearly deserved it! #WTCFinals #wt — Med (@Medhini15095318) June 11, 2023

Worst Indian fans mam..they blaming Anushka Sharma for India lost ?? — PrAbUdHa (@Ronaldo05prabu) June 11, 2023

These Indian fans are something else . They blame "Anushka Sharma " for the lost . She is an actress not a cricketer . Leave her alone bloody rascals ... #WTCFinal2023 #ViratKohli — Sheena Kumari dias (@SheenaKumariD) June 11, 2023

People are trolling Anushka Sharma for not winning ICC trophy shameless people do you eat food or something else she comes to support his husband and team Rohit Sharma's wife is also present there if team didn't play good than definitely they will lose #anushka #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/P1bnWv5Z1R — Prithviraj Singh Parihar (@Prithvithakurji) June 11, 2023

Does Anushka Sharma really deserve this hate? It was the players playing the cricket on the ground. Poking fun at someone else or blaming someone else is the new kind of low, netizens are stopping to these days.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, both Virat and Anushka have been nothing but supportive of each other’s careers. They have always been praising each other and standing by each other’s side in their tough times. Anushka Sharma doesn’t deserve this hate.