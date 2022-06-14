Anushka Sharma gets shy while chilling on the beach and it's not because of Virat Kohli [View Pics]

Bollywood heroine Anushka Sharma is back from her vacation in Maldives with cricketer husband Virat Kohli and toddler daughter Vamika Kohli. For the last couple of days, the gorgeous actress has been sharing pictures from her super amazing vacation. Anushka Sharma has been tanning, swimming, chilling and spending some time with Virat and Vamika Kohli. Though she didn't share pictures with Vamika and Virat, she did set the internet on fire with pics in monokinis. And Anushka Sharma has done it again Also Read - Vamika's pics leaked again: 5 times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma struggled to keep their daughter away from public glare

Anushka turns shy in Maldives

A couple of hours ago, Anushka Sharma shared another set of pictures on her gram. After rocking a tangerine monokini, Anushka sizzled in a black one-shouldered monokini next. Boy, she's raising the temperature and how! The second image is a wide-angle one. The first picture features Anushka being all shy. And no, it's not Virat Kohli or Vamika Kohli. It's the Maldivian sun, Anushka Sharma has been talking about. She captioned the post, saying, "When the sun made me shy." Check out the Instagram posts here: Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make a rushed visit to the hospital post return from Maldives vacation; check deets

Anushka steals hearts

The actress is stealing hearts with her Maldives pictures and how! The selfie picture in the black monokini is our absolute favourite. Anushka looks mesmerisingly pretty in it. , Sumona Chakraverti, , , and more celebs liked Anushka's post. dropped a heart eyes emoticon and a red heart emoticon in the comments. A lot of fans dropped hearts too. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: Actors spill beans on life after marriage

What’s up on Anushka’s work front?

A couple of months ago, Anushka Sharma grabbed headlines when she announced her comeback to films after and starrer Zero. Anushka will be featuring in the biographical re-telling of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s story with Chakda 'Xpress. Jhulan is an all-rounder from the Indian Women’s cricket team. She is regarded as one of the greatest women fast bowlers. In other news, in March Anushka Sharma announced that she is stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz as a producer. Anushka and her brother Karnesh founded the production company in 2013.