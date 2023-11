Anushka Sharma is there in Bengaluru with Virat Kohli for the next match with the Netherlands team for the ICC World Cup 2023. India has so far won all the matches. Virat recently celebrated his birthday, too and has been winning hearts with his innings. Apart from that, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been making news for their second pregnancy. Also Read - World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma reaches Bengaluru to support husband Virat Kohli and team India against the Netherlands

Anushka Sharma has a pregnancy walk, feel netizens

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have not announced that they are expecting another child after Vamika. Virat and Anushka reportedly revealed the pregnancy news to the paparazzi when they were spotted at a maternity clinic. And since then, the rumours have been going wild with fans constantly speculating whether Anushka and Virat are really expecting another child together. now, the latest video of Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli from Bengaluru hotel is going viral. Also Read - Anushka Sharma has the most relatable response to Virat Kohli making 49th century on his birthday and joining the league of Sachin Tendulkar

In it, we see Anushka and Virat walking together. They seemed to be entering or exiting the hotel premises. Anushka is seen in an oversized black short dress. Virat is in casuals. The two are walking hand-in-hand. It's a slow walk like a stroll in the park. Also Read - Anushka Sharma pens the mushiest birthday wish for Virat Kohli; calls him 'EXCEPTIONAL' while professing eternal love

After watching the video, Anushka and Virat's fans have reached the conclusion that Anushka is already having a pregnancy walk. A lot are yet again questioning whether Anushka is really pregnant. There are several who are confirming the pregnancy after looking at the video. Check out the comments here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always kept their personal life private. They announced their pregnancy last time and fans are now looking forward to the second pregnancy announcement as well. Anushka and Virat make for one of the most loved couples in the industry.

Meanwhile, Anushka wished Virat in the sweetest manner. She boasted about her husband being the best in every role in life and gushed about how Virat keeps on adding new feathers to his cap. She professed her love to Virat yet again, leaving fans blushing.

Let’s see when and how Anushka and Virat drop their pregnancy announcement.