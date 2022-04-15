Anushka Sharma has the most BEAUTIFUL message for her best friend Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt

ad 's wedding was no less than a dreamy affair. The beautiful couple chose to do an intimate wedding among friends and family. Ever since Alia Bhatt dropped her wedding pictures with Ranbir Kapoor fans cannot stop gushing over how gorgeous they looked together. Along with fans, Bollywood celebs too showered all the LOVE on the couple. But this special message for the couple from Ranbir's best friend is just too adorable. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and showered love for them, she wrote, " Heart is so full. Wishing Alia and Ranbir a beautiful journey together filled with love that oozes in these pictures for the rest of your lives", with a heart emoticon. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash cannot stop crying over food; here's how Karan Kundrra and his father reacted – watch

While apart from Anushka Sharma's special message. and 's comments about the couple granted maximum attention due to obvious reasons. Today Ranbir s cordial with both Katrina and Deepika and they all have happily moved on in; life. After Alia dropped their wedding pictures, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and wished the couple all the love, " Congratulations to u both- all the love ad happiness", and shared a few heart emoticons. While Deepika's message for them to is winning hearts. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt dance to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya; Karan Johar does his iconic Radha dance with the bride [Watch Leaked Videos]

Alia shared her wedding pictures and her caption only proved that she is the happiest person on the earth right as she married the man of her dream, " Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia".

Ranbir and Alia's vermala video too has been going VIRAL, as the superstar went on his knees for his ladylove. Indeed love to find the way!