What a smashing inning, Virat Kohli, and what a day to celebrate this special day. Virat Kohli is celebrating his 35th birthday and on the special day he made his 49th century in the ODI, competing in the league of Sachin Tendulkar. Virat fans are beaming with joy and cannot contain their excitement as they are celebrating this historic day. While his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma congratulated her husband in the most relatable way. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the story of the glorious moment, mentioning how he gifted himself on this day.

The master blaster showered all the love on King Kohli and wished he would make the fastest 50 century compared to him. He wrote, "Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, There are other celebs and cricketers are congratulating Virat Kohli on this BIG achieving this BIG milestone.

Pure class and skill, what an amazing display of cricket played by @imVkohli ? ? Birthday celebrations like no other. ? #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/pVDpl9RQHB — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 5, 2023

What a day to equal the great man's record of most ODI 100's. His birthday at the historic Eden Gardens. Take a bow, #ViratKohli . Congratulations on a great one, ragon mein 100, dil me Bharat pic.twitter.com/ZDQwvHDQQW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2023

EXTRAORDINARY milestone for Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday, as he matches Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record of centuries in ODI’s with a stunning hundred today! ?

#ViratKohli #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/kK1xDdrSDN — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 5, 2023

The Right wing is so insecure and jealous of Virat Kohli that they are calling him #selfish for his gritty 49th ODI Century. He has surpassed their claimed God of Cricket on his just 35th Birthday in city of joy. They should look at their leader who doesn't even let Railway… pic.twitter.com/9qkZw3nOwI — Amock (@Politics_2022_) November 5, 2023

While Virat Kohli fans are celebrating this day, it is nothing less than a festival. While there is a debate going on that Virat is a selfish player and today eh made 100 to prove a point as it was his birthday. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.