Anushka Sharma 'heartbroken' as AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket; Virat Kohli says he's No.1 fan of the legend

It is a sad day for every cricket lover. Former South Africa captain and one of the most flamboyant players of cricket, AB de Villiers has announced his retirement. He has decided to bid adieu to all forms of the game. AB de Villiers has a fan following across all cricketing nations. He was a vital part of the Bangalore IPL team. Fans are trending End Of An Era for the great. Fans will remember him for his great eyesight, flamboyant batting and sportsmanship. He was a complete team man. Around five hours back, he made the announcement on social media. He tweeted, "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly."

It is a known fact that AB de Villiers is a very good friend of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The star couple is also friends with his wife, Danielle. Anushka Sharma put up a Insta story saying it would be heart-breaking to not see him on the field yet again.

Virat Kohi also wrote a note for him on Instagram. He put up a picture of them together in their Bangalore jerseys. His note read, "You've given everything to RCB and I know that in my heart. What you mean to this franchise and to me cannot be put into words. The Chinnaswamy Stadium will miss cheering for you and I'm going to miss playing alongside you my brother. I love you and I'll always be your number 1 fan. G.O.A.T" We wish the best to AB de Villiers in his new journey in life. He will be truly missed by every desi cricket lover!