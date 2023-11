Team India may not have lifted the World Cup today, but they sure have made everyone proud. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and the rest of the team members have led Team India to the ICC World Cup Finals and that itself is a huge achievement. The team India was dejected after the defeat against opponent Australia. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Siraj were all in tears after the loss. Some of the cricketers' spouses were also shocked at the outcome but are standing strong with them. And Anushka Sharma is one of them. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blow kisses at each other as latter scores a century during India vs New Zealand match at Wankhede [Watch]

Anushka Sharma hugs a dejected Virat Kohli

Visuals of Team India are all over the internet. They are all sad over how sad the Indian team is feeling right now. Be it the visuals of Rohit crying or Virat hiding his with his cap, fans are sharing and cheering on the Indian Cricket Team. And another visual is going viral right now and that is of Anushka Sharma hugging Virat. The most loved Indian cricketer played fantastically throughout the tournament. And to come so close to winning the tournament but suffering a defeat would be heartbreaking. A picture of Anushka Sharma hugging and kissing Virat tightly is going viral on the internet.

Fans are sharing the picture on the internet and praising the couple and how! And how the tides have turned. Until a couple of years ago, everyone slammed Anushka for coming to cheer on Virat. He might not have been in his top form back then. But Anushka supported Virat the same way she is supporting him today after the loss against Australia. Check out the reactions of netizens below:

The bond between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is truly unique. ?? pic.twitter.com/OUpnaCQg8f — ☾ (@rubiedubbie) November 19, 2023

Need a woman like Anushka Sharma in life, who gonna be with u in both happiness and sadness. Virat Kohli u are lucky in love. ❤️

Menfesting a life partner like Anushka sharma. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8eeQ0LypqI — Organic Panda (@bolllyhub) November 19, 2023

Anushka Sharma hugging Virat Kohli after the loss in the final. [Sportstar] - This is painful.#INDvsAUSfinal #ViratKohli? pic.twitter.com/1ceJ4Gudni — muzassim khan (@muzassimkhan786) November 19, 2023

Watch Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's video here:

The visuals of Rohit Sharma and Ritika crying is also going viral. It is heartbreaking to see the impact of the loss. India scored 240 runs in 50 overs. Australia did really well with the bowling and batting today. It was just not India’s day today, it seems.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh crying ??? I can't see these eyes in tears man.??#INDvsAUS | #RohitSharma? pic.twitter.com/avnILNyOaQ — Immy|| ?? (@TotallyImro45) November 19, 2023

Congratulations Australia and well played India, give yourself a pat on the back. Chin up, you’ve made everyone proud.