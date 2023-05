Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are adored as one of the most authentic couples out there. The two are seen as an ideal jodi by many. Some days back, there was a PUMA event in Bangalore which was attended by the two. The anchor also had a fun session with the two. He asked Anushka Sharma to imitate how Virat Kohli celebrates the fall of a wicket when his team is playing. As we know, he is one of the most expressive players on field. Virat Kohli is known to be very competitive and his aggressive side has its own fan base and critics. Anushka Sharma did an imitation and the whole audience burst out laughing. She also revealed that she has saved his number on her phone as Pati Parmeshwar. Also Read - Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan dating? Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and more actress-cricketer couples who fell in love with each other

She also sportingly sledged Virat Kohli when the host asked her to do the same. The fans of the Bangalore team burst out laughing. But the best was his reaction to her celebration video. He said that his expressions come out in the moment, and he himself finds it embarrassing to watch some of them later on. The couple are truly adorable.

Anushka Sharma to sledge Virat Kohli Then what a epic reply from King Kohli ?? Video Credit: @pumacricket pic.twitter.com/IfSh35uu8i — Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_itmi) May 27, 2023

Virat Kohli has said that Anushka Sharma has brought a sense of balance in his life. He said that he now knows how to switch off once he is home. The couple have a baby girl, Vamika. He said that she has a very spiritual attitude towards life, and that has rubbed of on him. The actress is known to be deeply religious. Of late, the couple made many religious trips. They went to the Neem Karoli ashram in Vrindavan and later organized a meal for the saints and seers in Rishikesh. The couple were seen at Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain too. The cricketer's form has returned in IPL 2023. He hit a couple of centuries.