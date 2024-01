Anushka Sharma has become a big name in the industry. She is among the leading actress with many hits registered under her name. From Band Baaja Baarat to PK and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, she has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. The actress had taken a sabbatical of sorts from acting as she concentrated on spending time with family. She is married to Virat Kohli and they are blessed with beautiful daughter named Vamika. But now she is all set to make a comeback to the big screen with Chakda 'Xpress. As fans anticipate her return, an old audition video of Anushka Sharma has resurfaced on the web. Also Read - Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, Virat Kohli wins hearts with his gesture as Ram Siya Ram plays during SA vs IND test match

The video that is doing the rounds of the internet is from when she was 18 years old. Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di with Shah Rukh Khan. The movie released in 2008. It was at the age of 15 that she started modelling and at the age of 18 she began auditioning for films. In the video, she is asked about the advertisements she has already shot for, her height and more. Well, did you know Anushka Sharma is 5.9 inches tall?

Check out Anushka Sharma's audition video below:

Talking about Chakda Xpress, Anushka Sharma has slipped into the character of a cricketer. She will be essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami, former Indian cricketer and one of the fastest female bowlers of all time. The shooting of the same has been wrapped up and now fans are looking forward to know more about the release date, trailer and other details of the film. Anushka Sharma has shared the first look of the film on social media and it had left many mind blown. The actress seems to have completely drenched herself into the character.

Meanwhile Anushka Sharma is also making it to the headlines as there are reports suggesting that the actress is pregnant for the second time. Virat and Anushka have not made the announcement as yet.