along with her baby daughter Vamika is currently in South Africa as Virat Kohli plays the Test Series. The family of three are going to spend the New Year together. The actress who has been away from acting for a while now has been traveling a lot with her baby to give Virat Kohli company over his cricketing tours. That is how they are ensuring that both are able to witness the initial growing up stages of their little princess. For her fans, Anushka is ensuring that she is sharing constant updates on social media. Recently, she posted a few beautiful selfies on Instagram and fans are in love with it. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Bollywood couples and their New Year 2022 party plans

Anushka Sharma shared two sun kissed pictures on Instagram. We see her flaunting her gorgeous hair and her sweet smile in the pictures. She shared them with the caption, "Hair- there- everywhere." She is dressed in an oversized black dress. Fans are totally in love with her adaa. Many are dropping heart emojis while many are just drooling over her beauty. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Shruti Haasan: How lip jobs transformed these 5 actresses will leave you STUNNED!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did you know Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur was supposed to work with Salman Khan in THIS BLOCKBUSTER film?

Apart from this, a picture of Anushka and daughter Vamika from the stands as they cheer for Virat Kohli has also gone viral on social media. Keeping the child's privacy in mind, her face has been covered by heart. It was recently that Anushka and Virat had thanked the media for not publishing pictures of their daughter as they got papped at the airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virushka Empire (@virushka_empire)

Their note read, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media."