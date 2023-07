Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli recently took a break from their respective work commitments. The couple, accompanied by their daughter Vamika, jetted off to London. Although they have returned from the trip now, Anushka Sharma seems to be getting hit with the vacation blues. On Sunday, July 9, she treated fans to some glimpses from her London diaries, featuring Virat Kohli and Vamika. The video, dropped on Instagram, captures the happy family, walking along the streets of London. Also Read - Before Adipurush beauty Kriti Sanon, THESE actresses turned producers for the love of filmmaking and stories

Anushka Sharma’s London vacation with Virat Kohli and Vamika

If the video makes one thing evident, it is Anushka Sharma's pure love for coffee. "Major missing - London city and coffee walks. PS- that coffee lasted me a while," read her caption. Anushka can be seen in a cheery mood, donning a denim patchwork jacket that she teamed up with a white T-shirt and a pair of baggy, ripped denim jeans. She rounded off her day-out look with funky, white-rimmed sunglasses. The video opens with Anuskha sipping cups and cups of coffee as she walks along the narrow alleys of London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli turns photographer for Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma can be seen boarding a metro, with a cup of coffee. She flashed big smiles and made goofy faces. We also spotted some glimpses of Virat Kohli in the video, sporting a black puffer jacket and white cargo joggers. The cricketer switched roles and turned photographer for his wife, clicking Anushka Sharma's pictures, as the Bollywood diva struck some poses. Little Vamika was also seen in a stroller. The video concludes with Anushka and Virat sharing a laugh and Anushka dropping a coffee cup into a dustbin.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attend FA Cup Final

Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attended the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in London, on June 3. Anushka dropped a lovely video on Instagram, enjoying the match with her husband. The couple supported Manchester United, which proved to be victorious in the clash with Manchester City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli work life

Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma, under the banners of his production house, Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka will be slipping into the shoes of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has buckled himself up for the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held this year between October and November.