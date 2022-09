It is no secret that and Virat Kohli have supported each other through every thick and thin and they continue floor their fans with their loving chemistry. After the Asia Cup 2022, Virat has now left for the T20I series against Australia. And while Virat is away, Anushka is currently in major missing husband mode. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi birthday special: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and more celebs' fan moments with the Prime Minister

She took to Instagram to express her deep feelings towards her husband. She shared a throwback romantic picture where the two are seen embracing each other in the lap of nature. "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person ❤️ #MissingHubby too much post," she wrote. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses who got the most expensive gifts from their husbands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

A couple of weeks ago, Anushka had posted a slew of pictures of Virat from the India versus Afghanistan match from the Asia Cup 2022 in which he completed his 71st century in international cricket. She said that she is forever with him through any and everything. Replying to the post, Virat dropped red-heart emojis. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif to Sunny Leone–Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood celebs who are neighbours

Advertisement

Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. She along with her daughter Vamika are already in London and it was reported that before returning for Asia Cup, Virat will be joined by his family members to spend quality time with his near-and-dear ones.

On the work front, Anushka is leaving no stone unturned for her comeback film Chakda Xpress, which is a biopic on fast bowling cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress will be training extensively for the game in Leeds in the UK, to prepare herself before she shoots the intensive cricket portions of the film. It marks her return to movies after her 2018 release Zero in which she starred alongside and .