Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have become paparazzi's favourite celebrity couple it seems. Well, they both are favourites of many and widely shipped as Virushka. Anushka and Virat make some rare couple appearances but whenever they do, they always seem in a jolly mood. Moreover, whenever Anushka and Virat are snapped by the paparazzi, they both are very interactive and goofy. And that's what happened even now. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got the team of RCB, that is, Royal Challengers Bangalore for a dinner at Virat's One8 restaurant.

Anushka Sharma mistakenly addressed as 'sir' by a paparazzi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were joined by the latter's teammates from Royal Challengers Bangalore, RCB, at One8 Mumbai. Anushka wore a striped vest crop top and trousers. On the other hand, Virat Kohli wore a blue shirt which had printed birds on them and black denim. They both posed for that shutterbugs in front of the gate of One8 Mumbai and were in a jolly mood. And a paparazzi mistakenly addresses Anushka as 'sir' while asking the couple of pose for pictures.

Virat Kohli reacts as a paparazzi calls Anushka 'sir'

As the paparazzi calls Anushka 'sir', Virat Kohli was quick to react asking the paparazzi, 'Virat ma'am bhi bolde' while smiling all the time. Anushka Sharma smiled widely as Virat turned the situation funnier with his goofy comment. We also see Virat and Anushka sharing the joke while the paparazzi clicked them way. The video is going viral in entertainment news right now.

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli here:

Earlier Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had revealed how paparazzi keep commenting something or other while they are posing for pictures on the red carpet or at events. Virat and Anushka share that the paps have a unique way of complimenting them to get a reaction, a smile or a candid picture of them laughing which is why they are laughing so much while posing for photos at events. This seemed unplanned but was still goofy.

On the work front, Virat Kohli is busy playing for RCB in Indian Premier League. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, wrapped up her movie Chakda Xpress. It is a biopic on Jhulan Goswami, the fastest bowler in Indian women cricket team.