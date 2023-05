IPL 2023 is heading towards its grand finale. Cricketers and their lovely wives are getting immense attention from the media. Glamorous WAGs have their own fan bases. Many fans have memes, reels and all kinds of content involving them. Now, an Instagram page named cricket reels has made one post involving all the wives of cricketers who are famous in their own right. It includes Anushka Sharma, Natasa Stankovic, Dhanashree Verma and Athiya Shetty. At the end comes Rivaba Jadeja. As we know, she is a famous politician and known her great speeches. Also Read - IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked disappointed as they return to Mumbai post RCB being knocked out of the finals; tired actress seems in no mood for pics

Take a look at the reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cricket_reels_29394

Indian and Chennai Super Kings player Ravindra Jadeja has liked this post. While it is understandable given that it also features his better half, Rivabai Jadeja, many felt that there was no need to like a post that is comparative that too in a somewhat derogatory manner. This is how netizens have reacted on social media on the same... Also Read - Is Kangana Ranaut failing at the box office miserably due to her controversial statements; this is what trade expert has to say

Love jadeja as a cricketer but shouldn't have liked such a reel featuring wives of his fellow teammates — Swapnil (@Swapnil_viper) May 21, 2023

Nothing wrong about it. He’s just confirming he’s proud of his choice. — Che (@Cheaftertruth) May 21, 2023

How he is this much toxic!? — VK18 (@SG_1511) May 21, 2023

He has unliked it now. But, soft sanghi behaviour coming out. ? — Mangalam Undagattum! (@JPngraponnu) May 22, 2023

Well they played the Jauhar song in the background showing Mrs Jadeja?... What are they suggesting ???? — @KD (@akd7897) May 21, 2023

because the reel is misogynistic? jadeja’s wife is better bcoz she wears sari or bcoz she’s part of BJP? ? — dr rizz (@cloutchasing_v) May 22, 2023

Other cricketer's wives are either actresses or commoners. Jadeja's wife is a politician, hence maybe she wears covered sarees suiting to her profession. A politician dancing to reels wouldn't be professional. Such reels shaming others clothes shouldn't be posted. — 51 Madhumitha Rajaraman (@MacCheese2526) May 21, 2023

It seems like he has unliked the post now. But quite a few people made comments on the matter. Rivaba Jadeja won with over 50,000 votes in the Gujarat elections. it seems she too liked that post. Of late, there are rumors of rift between MS Dhoni and Jadeja. She contested from Jamnagar which is the Rajputana hotbed of Gujarat. It is normal to see excessive trolling of players and their wives but this is a first time instance. Also Read - Raveena Tandon-Akshay Kumar and more Top 10 jodis who are friends despite an ugly breakup with their exes