Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make for one of the best couples in tinsel town. Every time they step out in public their pictures go viral. They are now doting parents to their daughter Vamika. The couple has decided to not let the media glare come anywhere near Vamika. This morning, Virat and Anushka were papped at the airport sans their daughter. Dressed in casual, Anushka and Virat appeared to be in a happy mood. The actress appeared to be pretty excited, maybe for their travel.

Netizens trolls for her behaviour at the airport

Though Virat and Anushka appeared to be in their happy space, some of the netizens asked if Anushka Sharma was drunk. In the video, Virat could be seen in shorts, a t-shirt and a shirt while Anushka Sharma is in casual track pants and a top with a cap. They have returned from their London vacation pictures of which were all over Entertainment News. Check out the video and comments below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Entertainment News: Anushka Sharma's upcoming projects

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is next going to be seen in Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress essays the role of a cricketer. It is after a long gap after Zero that Anushka Sharma will be making a comeback as an actor. Zero was Anushka Sharma's last film along with and . It failed miserably at the box office. She then took up the charge as a producer and backed a few interesting projects under Clean Slate Filmz. She has now backed out of the production house and given the reigns to her brother. Apart from this, reports have it that Anushka Sharma will also be seen in a movie called Kaneda. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife to know more.