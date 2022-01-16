It was just yesterday that ace cricketer Virat Kohli announced that he is stepping down as the Captain of the Indian cricket team for Test matches. This news left all the cricket fanatics heartbroken. On social media, many of his fans expressed displeasure and mentioned how wonderfully he had carried out his captain duties. Now, it is his wifey who has penned a lengthy note praising husband's efforts. She recalled the day from 2014 when Virat had called to inform that he has been chosen as the Captain of the Indian cricket team for Test Cricket. She recalled the candid conversation Virat, MS Dhoni and she had on that day and penned about the growth that she witnessed in Virat since then. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Sorry, Jacqueline Fernandez, you're expecting 'understanding' from a world that believes 'it's always the woman's fault'

She started of by writing, "I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you." Anushka Sharma then praised the dedication and effort that Virat put in to nourish the Indian Cricket Team and mark several achievements on the way. Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Neha Sharma, these 6 beauties know how to slay the sports bra look like a queen – see pics

In the end, Anushka wrote that their baby daughter Vamika, will learn a lot of things from Virat Kohli. An excerpt from her note read, "What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good." Check out her post below: Also Read - Vamika birthday: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share fun pictures from their daughter's big party