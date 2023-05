Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli and the two love birds welcomed a baby girl in 2021, Vamika Kohli. The actress has since then kept away from films but has been taking brand endorsements and deals which take minimum time. Anushka has also wrapped up a movie which is a biographical drama film on the life of Indian ace bowler Jhulan Goswami. Recently, Anushka and Virat attended the event of Puma wherein they both opened up about their life and careers. Anushka shares that she wants to do lesser films now and she has a good point. Also Read - Cannes 2023 : Anushka Sharma makes stunning red carpet debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Anushka Sharma says Vamika needs her more

While gracing the event of Puma in Bengaluru, Anushka Sharma shares that between her and Virat Kohli, Vamika needs her more. She says that she knows Vamika is at that age where she wants her mom more. Having said that, Virat is a great father and is very involved as a parent. But they both at Vamika's this age have seen, realised and recognized that Vamika needs Anushka more. And hence, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has taken some steps. Anushka says that while she enjoys acting, she would like to do only one film a year. The actress wants to enjoy the process of acting and also balance her time with her family. Anushka adds that even Virat takes out time for the family. Also Read - Anushka Sharma imitates Virat Kohli's on-field celebration style; cricketer says 'Badi sharam aati hai...' [Watch Video]

Anushka is happy with the way she is leading her life and doesn't want anybody's validation

The Chakda 'Xpress actress says that she is loving the way she is leading her life right now. She doesn't have to prove anything to anybody, be it as an actress, as a public figure, as a mother or as a wife. Anushka says that she just wants to do things that make her happy and that make sense to her. "I do things which feel right to me. I don’t look for validation outside of myself anymore," she says, reports an online entertainment news portal. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma slays in second look too after a smashing red carpet debut

Anushka Sharma says that motherhood has given her this power as she has to trust herself as a parent and as a mother to take decisions for someone who is so small and incapable of taking their own decisions. The actress shares that's how one becomes a lot more gutsy and starts trusting oneself more. "I think I am braver than I was before. I take decisions which I wouldn’t have earlier. I feel more fearless now," Anushka adds before signing off.