Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently reacted to her husband Virat Kohli falling short of a 100 during the India vs New Zealand match World Cup 2023. On Sunday night, India chased 274 with four wickets and Virat was one of the highest run contributors and made the country proud. He scored 95 runs off 104 balls and helped Team India win the match. Fans of Virat were deeply saddened to see him falling short of his century. Kohli lost his wicket when he tried to hit a six and it was caught by Glenn Phillips.

Virat's proud wife Anushka Sharma expressed how she felt seeing her husband falling short of a century. She shared the video featuring Kohli's wicket and wrote, "Always proud of you (red heart emoji)." She also shared a post featuring Virat on the field and called him a 'storm chaser'.

Have a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram stories -



Apart from Anushka, more Bollywood stars including Vicky Kaushal and others praised Kohli and also declared him the King. Talking about Anushka the actress is rumoured to be pregnant with the couple’s second baby. A source was quoted by Hindustan Times saying that Anushka is pregnant but will not be announcing the pregnancy anytime soon. Moreover, the diva is said to be staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation.

Earlier, Virat and Anushka were spotted by the paparazzi outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai. Anushka got married to Virat in November 2017. The two welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is a biography of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.