Anushka Sharma looked stunning and extremely hot in her super glamorous avatar as she was dressed to kill last night to attend the fashion event held in Mumbai. Anushka was seen posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet and looked a tad bit irked with the yelling. Initially, she laughed off the paparazzi and interacted with them, but after a few, they started addressing her as Mrs. Kohli. She asked the paparazzi why they were shouting and said she would go deaf with their constant yelling. Also Read - Indian Sports Honours 2023 Red Carpet: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma make a grand entry at the event [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma asking the paparazzi to stop shouting as they call her Mrs Kohli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

Before this event last night, Anushka Sharma made some stunning appearances. Two days ago, she turned heads in a body hugging off shoulder purple gown with cricketer hubby Virat Kohli, and netizens hailed them as a power couple. Virat and Anushka attended the event where all the cricketers were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to the Indian cricket team. It was a star-studded night, and like Anushka was seen saying in the latest video, last night was "lit," as she agreed with the paparazzi. Anushka and Virat looked stunning together, and fans were adoring them and their ability to make such stylish public appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been making spiritual pilgrimages these days, and many Bollywood celebs, including , hail them as a power couple of Tinsley Town. Anushka was also lauded a lot by hubby Virat for all her sacrifices after having Vamika Kohli in her life. The actress is all set for her comeback film Chakda Xpress, and fans cannot wait for her to shine like never before. Anushka and Virat welcomed their little Vamika in 2021; today she is the sunshine of their lives.