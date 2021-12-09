Anushka Sharma receives a special gift from Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna – view pic

has received a special gift from Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. She took to Instagram to share the picture of traditional earrrings that her sister-in-law handpicked for her. “There are beautiful Bhawna Kohli Dhingra,” Anushka wrote. Also Read - Profitable shaadi! Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and more Bollywood divas who minted MILLIONS by selling their wedding pictures

Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called Virushka by their fans, were in the UAE for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 a couple of months ago. She had shared a picture posing with Virat in Dubai with a heartfelt note to wish her husband on his 33rd birthday. In the image, the two are seen hugging each other dressed in Indian wear.

"No filter needed for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness!" she had written.

Virat dropped a comment, where he called Anushka his "guiding force". "You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to God everyday for us being together my love. I love you," he wrote. The two tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed their first born, a daughter, whom they lovingly named Vamika on January 11. In October, Virat had shared an adorable breakfast picture featuring his and daughter Vamika.

Anushka has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's Kaneda, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen in the film Zero in 2018. She produced the web series Paatal Lok and the film Bulbbul for OTT last year.