Anushka Sharma has been on a break from films after she and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl, Vamika in their midst. Anushka signed her first film after giving birth to Vamika, which is Chakda Xpress. It is a biopic on ace woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. When the filming began, Anushka was still a new mother and has been taking care of her little one. As ya'll know, shootings can be tiring indeed. Recently, in an interview, Anushka Sharma revealed that now being a mother, she has started thinking about her child first. Anushka shares how she spent time with Vamika while working on Chakda 'Xpress.

Anushka Sharma spills the beans on how Vamika's birth changed her

Anushka Sharma recently made headlines in Entertainment News when she and her husband, Virat Kohli, the ace Indian cricketer were snapped at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The actress has now made news with her latest interview for a magazine. In it, Anushka shared how giving birth to Vamika changed her. She shares she feels more secure as an individual and more confident as well. Anushka shares that she has started putting her child first in everything. And adds that it is important to have that connection with the child. Anushka shares that she is a hands-on mother and that she does everything by herself.

Anushka Sharma shares how she managed being a mother and an actress

Anushka reveals that she was shooting for Chakda Xpress for the whole year in 2022. She would finish shooting and have little time to spend with her daughter during which she would feed her dinner, follow her night routine and then go to be early with Vamika. Just a couple of days ago, Virat praised Anushka for sacrificing so much for the family.

Anushka Sharma her thoughts on making films and her career

In the interview with the same magazine, Anushka also revealed that now, her outlook towards her career has changed too. She reveals that she won't sign films just to be in the game and be visible, however, it has to be an important subject. Anushka says that the offer should be worth her time and should make sense. She says that she is very clear about that one thing.