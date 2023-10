Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been making headlines ever since their second pregnancy news came out. It was HT that reported of the Bollywood diva is expecting her second child and is in her second trimester. The couple is reportedly going to make an official announcement after some time, just like they did during the first birth of their daughter, Vamika Kohli. After completing her second trimester, Anushka and Virat took to their Instagram and announced that they would soon be welcoming their firstborn. And later, they requested the media never use her pictures on their platforms, and till date, they haven't yet shared an official full face pictures of their daughter. Also Read - Anushka Sharma fans spot baby bump as she appears in an ad with Virat Kohli amid second pregnancy reports

Amid the second pregnancy news, Anushka and Virat's latest endorsement too grabbed all eyeballs, as it was natural for everyone to just see if the actress has a bump or not, and many claimed they found the baby bump. However, it looks like Anushka isn't happy with the constant chatter around her personal life and just hours ago, she shared a cryptic post on her official Instagram page that read, "When you understand that every opinion is a vision loaded with personal history, you will begin to understand that all judgement is a confession."

Just a few days ago, the news broke that Virat had to fly back to Mumbai due to an emergency in the family, and fans expressed their concern if all was well with Anushka.

Also, it is claimed that there are possibilities of Anushka Sharma taking a long break after the arrival of her second baby, as the old interview of the diva that surfaced online shows her confessing to leaving her work behind for family and kids.

Anushka and Virat are the most loved and popular couple in the tinsel town, and the curiosity around their personal lives is natural for public figures.