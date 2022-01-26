Anushka Sharma shares heartfelt message for Priyanka Chopra on motherhood and it's totally relatable

pleasantly surprised her fans by announcing of becoming a parent through surrogacy. She took o her Instagram and shared this happy news with her beloved hubby Nick Jonas. " “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much" The actress didn't reveal the gender f her baby, but there were string speculations that it's a baby girl. And her cousin Meara Chopra in an interaction with India Today revealed that the Chopra and Jonas family has welcomed their baby girl." Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her". Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Bollywood actresses and their MOST expensive bikini, swimsuits

Ever since PC shared this news, everyone is showering love on the newborn including her close friends from Bollywood and now too shares a heartfelt message for PC on her motherhood and it's quite relatable too. She took her Instagram stories and wised the actress love and wrote, " Congratulation Priyanka and Nick. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one". Every mother will elate to this post of Anushka. Anushka Sharma was recently trending all over on the internet as her daughter Vamika's pictures leaked online as they attended the ODI 3 match of Inia VS south Africa and as captured on he camera he pictures of Vamika went viral like wild fire. Anushka and Virat's and even slammed the media for breaching their privacy. While Anushka released a statement soon next day and requested to continue to respect their privacy as they were caught unaware on the camera.