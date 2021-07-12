Anushka Sharma shares pictures of Virat Kohli playing with daughter Vamika as they celebrate her 6 months birthday with a picnic

Doting parents and Virat Kohli have taken some time out to celebrate their baby daughter Vamika's 6 months birthday with a picnic. The actress shared a few family pictures on Instagram wherein they are seen having loads of fun together. Also Read - THIS video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is going viral because of Vamika – find out why

In the first picture, Anushka is seen lying on a mat while Vamika rests on her stomach. She is seen wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans. Anushka points at the sky as the mother-daughter duo gaze the blue skies. The second picture shows Virat is seen snuggling up to his daughter as he holds her in his arms. Vamika is seen wearing a colourful frock and squeezing her papa's cheeks with her baby palms.

"Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️ Happy 6 months to us three," Anushka captioned the post. However, she chose to hide her daughter's face in both the images.

Take a look.

At the time of Vamika's birth on January 11, Virat and Anushka had requested the paparazzi not to click the pictures of their daughter asking them to respect their privacy. "As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," read the couple's joint statement.

When a fan recently asked Virat about the meaning of their daughter's name Vamika, he replied saying, "Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."