Anushka Sharma steps away from her production house; says, 'Being a new mother...'

In 2013, and her brother Karnesh Ssharma launched their production house named Clean Slate Filmz. They have produced movies and web series like NH10, , Paatal Lok, and others. Currently, also, the production house is backing many interesting projects, but Anushka has decided to step away from her production house. The actress took to Twitter to inform her fans about it. In a statement, she has revealed that as she is a new mother, whatever time she will have in her hand, she wants to dedicate to her first love acting.

Anushka tweeted, "Onwards and Upwards #KarneshSSharma @OfficialCSfilmz ! My best wishes are always with you!!" The statement read, "When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today."

Onwards and Upwards #KarneshSSharma @OfficialCSfilmz! ??

My best wishes are always with you!! pic.twitter.com/segBbJcb8I — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 19, 2022

"Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place. I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can't wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!," the statement further read.

Clean Slate Filmz is currently producing films like Mai, Qila, and Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka will be seen playing the lead role in Chakda ‘Xpress. The movie is a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.