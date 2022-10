It's a joyous occasion for the Indian Women's cricket team. BCCI's Jay Shah announced that the women's and men's cricket teams will now have equal pay. It's the first step to eradicating discrimination. And Bollywood stars such as Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and more have hailed this decision that too on such a festive occasion. There have been numerous talks about discrimination between men's and women's cricket teams despite the women's team making and breaking a lot of records.

Bollywood stars hail BCCI's decision

Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Sachin Tendulkar, , and more stars have hailed the decision announced by Jay Shah. BCCI's Jay Shah shared a tweet saying that the match fee for both Men and Women cricketers will be the same as they move into the new era of gender equality in Indian cricket. They have implemented a pay equity policy with BCCI women. The decision has been hailed across Entertainment News.

I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in ?? Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

Anushka Sharma hails the decision

Anushka, who will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, playing cricketer Jhulan Goswami shared a screenshot and dropped a couple of clapping hand emoticons.



Taapsee Pannu lauds as well

Taapsee Pannu who stepped into Mithali Raj's shoes for Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on the former Indian Women skipper also tweeted out lauding the decision of BCCI.

A huge step towards equal pay for equal work. Thank you BCCI for leading with example ?? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 27, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan says well done

Breathe Into the Shadows actor retweeted the tweet of Jay Shah. Abhishek Bachchan called praised the decision.

Yuvraj Singh hails the progressive thinking

Taking to his Twitter handle, Yuvraj Singh called Jay Shah's decision a fantastic move. He said this decision might encourage more people to take up the sport.

Fantastic decision by @BCCI to have equal pay for all centrally contracted men & women #TeamIndia cricketers ?? Shows the progressive mindset of the officials and this will encourage many more to take up the sport! ?? @iRogerBinny @JayShah — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 27, 2022

Akshay Kumar is happy

Ram Setu is super happy with the decision. He said his heart is very happy with the decision and praised Jay Shah.

दिल ख़ुश हो गया यह पढ़ कर. छा गए @BCCI @JayShah ! It’s an absolutely brilliant decision, will go a long way in making our women players take up professional cricket. ?????? https://t.co/4CyoESa0D2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 27, 2022

Check more reactions on BCCI's decision here:

Wow ! Woke up to wonderful news. What a fantastic step in the right direction by @BCCI. Thank you @JayShah @ShuklaRajiv @irogerbinny @ThakurArunS & everyone else who made this happen ? https://t.co/NrmYp7PJvu — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 27, 2022

When you empower players, you bring out the very best in them! Pay equity is a splendid initiative. Kudos @JayShah!! ?? @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2022

This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today. https://t.co/xOwWAwsxfz — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 27, 2022

Jay Shah revealed that for test cricket both men-women will be paid Rs 15 lakhs, for ODI they will be paid Rs 6 lakhs and for T20 Rs 3 lakh.