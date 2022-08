KRK (Kamaal Rashid Khan) is known for his controversial tweets in which he targets Bollywood celebs. Recently, he targeted in a tweet and blamed the actress for Virat Kohli’s depression. In the tweet, he wrote that Virat is the first Indian cricketer who is having a problem of depression, and this is the result of getting married to an actress. He claimed that Anushka must have put in Virat’s mind that he is having the problem of depression. Also Read - Anushka Sharma is all joy in THESE sun-kissed pics on a cricket field ahead of hubby Virat Kohli's 100th T20I against Pakistan in the Asia Cup

Well, netizens weren't happy with the tweet of KRK and slammed him for posting such 'disgusting' things. After facing the backlash, he later deleted the tweet.

KRK tweets made it to the entertainment news. He also posted a couple of more tweets about Virat Kohli’s depression. In one of the tweets, he questioned that when Virat himself has stated that he has a depression problem, then how can he be in the team for Asia Cup 2022? He further wrote, “Are selectors also having depression problem?” Check out the tweets below…

I simply can’t understand, when #ViratKohli himself is accepting that he is having depression problem, then how he is in the team for #AsiaCup2022! Are selectors also having depression problem? — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2022

Ek North Indian strong boy #ViratKohli? Ko Depression Ki Beemari Kaise Ho Gayee? Ispe Video Banta Hi hai. Should I make the video? Like for YES, RT for NO. — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2022

Well, KRK is famously known for his reviews, predictions about the box office, and targeting Bollywood celebs. While some netizens agree with whatever he says, fans of the celebs have slammed him a lot of times.

Yesterday (28), Virat Kohli made 35 runs and got out. His fans surely expected more from him, and are hoping he will bounce back better in the next match.

Talking about 's movies, the actress is currently busy with the shooting of Chakda Xpress which will premiere on Netflix. The movie is a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and a BTS video of the film was released today.