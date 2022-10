has finally wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress in Kolkata and she was seen taking her daughter Vamika to explore the city. She visited several places such as Belur Math, Kalighat Temple and more and binged on delicious sweets from the different corners of the city.

The actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Kolkata trip wherein she was seen embracing a picturesque view. In another picture, she was seen tightly holding on to her daughter Vamika into her arms while exploring different parts of the city of joy.

Earlier, Anushka had talked about her love for Kolkata. She said that Kolkata has always had a very special place in her heart while gushing about the warmth of the city and the people, the delicious food, the beautiful architecture.

"The last time I shot a film here was for and I have several fond memories from shooting that project here. I had also shot the announcement video of Chakda Xpress at the Eden Gardens and Jhulan had dropped by for the same. It was amazing to have her on the set and interact with her. She is such a positive soul. So, coming back here is like life coming to a full circle for me and the team," she had told IANS.

Anushka also shared her experience of shooting for the film and how she made memories that will last a lifetime. She said that shooting in Kolkata while tracing Jhulan Goswami's journey is a fitting tribute to her legacy.