It has been four years since and Virat Kohli tied the knot. After dating for a few years, the couple zoomed off to Italy to have a private wedding ceremony. Surrounded by their family and friends, they decided to live and love each other for forever. Today, they are celebrating their 4th anniversary. It is a little extra special as it is their first with daughter Vamika. It was in January this year that Anushka gave birth to their daughter Vamika and the couple has managed to keep their baby away from media glare since then. As Virat made a wedding anniversary wish for Anushka, he also gave a glimpse of Vamika. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding anniversary: Throwback to when Virat Kohli transformed from cricketer to romantic hero for wifey Anushka Sharma – Watch Now

In the post, Virat shared a happy family picture. While we cannot see Vamika's face, her back profile is visible. The little one has her hand of momma Anushka's cheek as they all are laughing. In the post, Virat penned some mushy words for Anushka and called her brave. Virat also wrote that being married to Anushka is the god's greatest blessing. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli 4th wedding anniversary: Actress shares a photo dump of goofy pictures to wish hubby; baby Vamika is in it too [VIEW HERE]

He wrote, "4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin." Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding anniversary: Throwback to adorable moment of Virushka's PDA when the Sultan actress 'exposed' the REAL Kohli – Watch Now

Check out Virat's post below: