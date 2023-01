Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika Kohli have been on a vacation for a while. The trip went touring aboard and returned to India after New Year. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 and welcomed a baby girl in 2021. Anushka and Virat have been keeping a low profile ever since they started dating and have been continuing with the same after Vamika's birth. And while they have asked for privacy amidst high curiosity about their little toddler, they keep sharing pictures online much to their fans' intrigue. And that's what they did even now. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor show daughter Raha's first pics; follow Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli shares a family picture with Anushka Sharma and Vamika

Entertainment News is buzzing with the most adorable picture on the internet right now. It's a picture of a family having a great time. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and their little one, Vamika. It's a picture from a beach. The mother and father are walking their little one on the beach and while we cannot see their faces, their family is still stealing hearts. Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note with the picture. He thanked God for everything. The cricketer says that he has nothing to ask from God since he has been blessed with loads already. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika steals the show with her cuteness at Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan [Watch Videos]

Check out Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika's picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma, Virat and Vamika's videos go viral

A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli grabbed headlines for their visit to Vrindavan. They donated shawls and blankets to the Aashram they visited. the pictures from their Vrindaan visit went viral online. Later, a video from their visit to Baba Neem Karoli's Aashram in Vrindavan went viral. It was Vamika who grabbed the attention in the video. Her cuteness stole a lot of hearts all over again. Also Read - Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover reveals how he rejected Virat Kohli for an ad even though he was getting Anushka Sharma in package deal

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been setting parenting goals by keeping their kid away from the media hullabaloo. On the work front, Anushka Sharma wrapped up Chakda Xpress last year.