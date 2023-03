Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved Bollywood couples ever. They are massively shipped together as Virushka and fans just love how supportive and involved they are in their relationship without making it too mushy. Of late, people are getting to see the religious and spiritual side of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Since New Year's 2023 Anushka and Virat have been visiting various holy shrines and temples alongside their little one, Vamika. And right now, Anushka and Virat's pics and videos from their holy visit to Ujjain are going viral. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor: Here's how Bollywood stars welcomed New Year 2023

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli visit the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

Entertainment News is full of updates on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli right now. It is concerning their recent visit to Ujjain where they, as per the reports, performed a special puja at the Mahakal Temple. Talking about the videos going viral, in it we see Anushka Sharma in a salmon pink saree. On the other hand, Virat Kohli is wearing a dhoti and has covered his upper body with a shawl. They both have holy tilak smeared across their foreheads. Anushka and Virat's visuals of performing Puja together are going viral.

Watch the videos and see pics of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli from Ujjain here:

Indian Cricketer #ViratKohli and actor-wife #AnushkaSharma visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Earlier this year, the duo also visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika. pic.twitter.com/eLeS8cUxJM — Cricket Fanatic (@CricketFanatik) March 4, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been visiting various holy Shrines in India and fans absolutely love this side of the actress and the cricketer. From visiting Aashrams and donating shawls, be it their charity or their spiritualism, fans are growing fonder of Virat and Anushka ever more. Meanwhile, recently, Virat Kohli grabbed headlines for his statement about Anushka. The former Indian skipper credited Anushka of making huge sacrifices. Virat gushed about his wife stating that looking at Anushka, he felt as if his problems were nothing. The cricketer added that his perspective towards life changed once Anushka entered his life. Virat never tires from praising Anushka.