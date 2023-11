Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second baby. Fans are claiming that after spotting the actress's baby bump in her latest appearance at the airport, they are sure that she is 100 percent pregnant. The second pregnancy news about Anushka Sharma made headlines a month ago, and ever since then, the speculations have been endless. While Anushka and Virat continue to not make an official statement about the speculation, Virat and Anushka are an extremely private couple, and the curiosity around their personal lives is always up on the scale. Anushka was lately seen at the Bangalore airport, and her pregnancy walk is adding fuel to the fire. And there are a lot of questions about why the couple isn't making an official announcement if they are expecting their second child's Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli reveal the fun activities they do with daughter Vamika on their off days [Watch]

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma walking with husband Virat Kohli that sparks her pregnancy rumours all over again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

There are a lot of speculations around Anushka and Virat's pregnancy. And now that the fans are aware of it and there is already a lot of hullabaloo around it, both Anushka Sharma and Virat have decided not to make an official announcement. But the couple may announce the arrival of the baby and have the same request of keeping their newborn away from the media glare, just like they did during Vamika's arrival.

Anushka and Virat had made their first pregnancy announcement after the completion of their second trimester. And it was during the lockdown, and hence the pregnant news didn't come through Paparazzi, like her second pregnancy news was claimed by them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma might quit acting after the arrival of a second baby.

In one of her old interviews with Simi Garewal, Anushka Sharma confessed that she would be okay to quit acting and bit work after having kids. Ever since Vamika Kohli's birth, Anushka hasn't made her Bollywood comeback; her last release, Chakda Xpress, is yet to be released. And fans are waiting for her to make a comeback.