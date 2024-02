Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child on February 15, 2024. However, the duo made the announcement of the baby boy only on February 19, 2024. Their son has been named Akaay. As soon as the announcement was made by the couple on social media, congratulations started pouring in from around the world. Whether it's Sachin Tendulkar or Ranveer Singh, everyone is busy extending their warm wishes to the couple. Amidst all this, a recent picture has gone viral, which certainly strengthens the speculation that Virat and Anushka indeed welcomed their son Akaay in London. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar has a heartwarming wish as Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child Akaay

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcomed their son Akaay in London?

Since Virat Kohli decided to skip the India-England Test series, speculation was strong that the cricketer had decided to accompany wife Anushka during the birth of their second child. There were news reports that the couple, unlike their first child Vamika who was born in India, had decided to welcome their second child in London. In fact, Harsh Goenka, the current chairman of Mumbai headquartered RPG Enterprises, also made a post a few days earlier, mentioning how a baby, whose father is a cricketer and mother is a successful actress, would be born in London soon. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's second pregnancy news leak and more: 9 times VirUshka's privacy got invaded

Seems all the speculations and Harsh Goenka's post were not baseless at all. Recently, Virat Kohli was spotted in London. Yes, a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) uploaded the below image where Virat can be seen on the streets of London. Check out the image below.

It's now safe to say that Virat and Anushka indeed welcomed their son Akaay in London. Rumours are rife that Anushka was facing certain complications in her last trimester, hence on doctor's advice, the couple decided to zero in on London for a safe and sound delivery. The couple posted the below image to make the announcement of their baby boy's arrival.

It is being stated that Virat will soon join the England-India test series now that both the baby boy and Anushka are doing exceptionally fine.