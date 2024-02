AB de Villiers had recently revealed that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting g their second child, Soon after the news spread like wildfire the cricketer deleted his YouTube video about the same. Days after revealing that Virat and Anushka expecting their second child, AB de Villiers says that he made a terrible mistake as he shared the wrong information about the couple. The England cricketer in his YouTube video said," All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is happy". Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor mimics Virat Kohli; fans react 'Please keep making these videos'

He had said, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision," he added.

And in his latest interview with Dainik Bhaskar, AB de Villiers said the information he shared is untrue, "Family comes first and then Cricket. I had made a big mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. I think whatever's best for Virat's family comes first. No one knows what's happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can comeback stronger, better and fresh from this.

We wonder what's the truth. But this piece of news will definitely leave Anushka and Virat's fans heartbroken. There were many fans who spotted baby bump of the actress, but we wonder why thus time both Virat and Anushka are keeping the news extremely hush. And all we can do is wait for the couple to make an announcement on the ongoing rumours of the, expecting their second child.

