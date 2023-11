Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been setting the bar high with their relationship. Right from their dating phase to their marriage to their professional bloom and their parenthood, Anushka and Virat have always accumulated love from fans. And like married celebrity couples, Anushka and Virat have also starred in several ads together. In one of the Q&As from the BTS of their very recent ad, Anushka and Virat talked about their daughter Vamika Kohli. Also Read - India Vs Pakistan: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh spotted on the stands; netizens have epic reactions to their expressions

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli talk about their fun activities with Vamika Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are very private people. They do not like to show-off everything on social media and usually keep their personal life away from the media glare. A Reddit post featuring a video of Anushka and Virat is going viral. In it, they have asked each other some set of questions. And of it was what did they do during their free time with Vamika.

It was a question to Virat actually, asked by Anushka Sharma. The question was what Virat did on a Sunday. Well, they do not have a Sunday per se every time. But on their days off, it's time to chill. They all have their coffee and gather in the family room. Anushka then adds that they both do colouring and play with the blocks. Virat adds that on their days off, they do whatever their daughter Vamika wants to do. Isn't that sweet? And when Vamika goes to sleep, Virat and Anushka get together and watch something on TV. Aww, couple goals really!

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli talking about Vamika here:

Meanwhile, recently, a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from Bengaluru went viral. Anushka and Virat were seen walking hand-in-hand, as though taking a stroll. Anushka wore a black dress. Fans felt that Anushka is already having her pregnancy walk. The couple looked at ease, chilling. Anushka and Virat have not made an official announcement about their second pregnancy yet. Seems they want to take it hush-hush way again.