Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are proud parents of baby Vamika Kohli. The little one was born in 2021. And as per the latest reports, Anushka and Virat are all set to welcome another child in their family. However, the gorgeous couple has not officially announced that they are in the family way. But the buzz around Anushka's second pregnancy is quite high. Especially after the comments of AB de Villiers' reveal, it regained momentum. And now, a post on X (formerly Twitter) has grabbed the attention. It talks about a new baby being born and netizens are speculating it is about Anushka and Virat's pregnancy.

Anushka Sharma all set to embrace motherhood soon

An industrialist, Harsh Goenka, took to his social media handle and had posted a note about a baby being born. He wondered who the baby might take after hinting at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli but without taking their names. He mentioned the professions of the two stars. "A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?" his post on X read. He also put out two hashtags which are Made in India To be born in London. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Top 10 Bollywood stars who have weird habits

Check Harsh Goenka's cryptic X post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Watch this video of Anushka Sharma here:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to embrace parenthood outside India?

A couple of days ago, reports had surfaced stating that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are planning to welcome their second child in London. And the post shared by Harsh Goenka also hints at the same. The replies that the X post/tweet has received include a lot of comments about Anushka and Virat. They are wondering if the delivery date is closer now. A lot of fans have expressed excitement for Virushka's baby no 2. Also Read - Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and more Top 10 stars who have collaborated with South Indian directors

The report broke out about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting a second child after an HT report claimed the couple being spotted at a clinic by paparazzi. They asked the media to respect their privacy and asked for some time to make an official announcement. However, the announcement has not been made yet. Recently, AB de Villers claimed that Virat and Anushka are in the family way but soon deleted the video from his handle and apologized for his comments, expressing regret.