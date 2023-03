Anushka Sharma made a hilarious revelation in her recent interaction with a media outlet where she spoke about how Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal invited her and her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for a dinner due to them being neighbours. Anushka revealed that she told Katrina that how they eat their dinner at around 6, 6.30, but only for them they will eat around 7,7.30. To which Katrina agreed to her and said that they can have dinner while she and Vicky will have snacks. Also Read - Anushka Sharma reveals how she spent time with Vamika while shooting for Chakda 'Xpress; shares, 'I don’t want to do movies just to...'

Anushka and Virat are the most disciplined couple in the town, and you will rarely see them making any appearances at parties or otherwise. While there are many other couples who love to sort and have fun, But Virat and Anushka are different. However, we wonder if that dinner ever happened and, if yes, what special arrangements Katrina and Vicky made for Virat and Anushka and what they ended up eating.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her next release, Chakda Xpress, and the fans are extremely excited for the actress to make a comeback on the big screen after her maternity break. Talking about Anushka recently, her husband Virat praised the actress for all her sacrifices and is proud to have her as his life partner. "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don't expect much because that is the basic requirement". Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017 and the couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 after three years of their marraige.