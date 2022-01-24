Virat Kohli and requested fans and media to respect their daughter Vamika's privacy and not click her pictures the day she was born. Ever since then, no pictures of her got shared on social media. However, during a recent match, the cameraman panned the lenses towards Anushka Sharma and Vamika who were in the stands cheering for Virat Kohli. Thus, revealing the face of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby daughter. Fans could not keep calm as they finally got a glimpse of the littel one. Vamika's cuteness indeed took social media by storm. However, some of the fans also expressed anger as despite Virushka's request, Vamika's pictures went viral. A few memes depicting Virat and Anushka's reaction to Vamika's viral picture also made it to Twitter. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Netizens dig out Virat Kohli's childhood pictures as they shower love on Vamika; call her 'Junior Kohli' - Read adorable tweets

Baby Vamika cheering for her daddy

The broardcast should have respected their privacy ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KrWByPymuQ — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 23, 2022

Cameraman who showed Vamika :#INDvsSAF pic.twitter.com/90qorVf7GL — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 23, 2022

Please delete Vamika's photo please delete it..respect Virat & Anushka's privacy. pic.twitter.com/qPjdOZGZKf — LiFe Of Arjun 5.0 (@iiiamarjunsingh) January 23, 2022