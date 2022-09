Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are right now the most powerful couple in Bollywood. Now the latest buzz is that the couple has purchased a lavish villa in Alibaug worth rupees 19 crore. The land is a massive spread of 8 acres in a village name Zirad and the power couple of tinsel town had bought the land and paid the deposit of RRs 1.15 crore to the government treasury. The couple will soon start their work in the villa. And as Virat Kohli is busy with the Asia Cup tournament, the transaction of the payment was done by Anushka's brother who is also the co-founder of Clean Slate. Karen Sharma has reportedly done all the deposit and stamp duty work of rupees 3.35 lakh. Also Read - Bollywood Stars September zodiac signs: Here's what's in store for Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and you; check astrological predictions

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the richest couples in the town they live in a lavish plush apartment in the most expensive area of Mumbai, Juhu. The couple has a duplex that is worth around 20 crore. While apart from this Anushka owns a house on Andheri Lokhandwala road where she used to stay before marriage.

Leased out the veteran actor and singer 's bungalow to open a restaurant.

The latest buzz is also that the power couple has leased out the veteran actor and singer Kishore Kumar's bungalow to open a restaurant. The bungalow is situated in Juhu and it is one of the most lavish and expensive places in Mumbai. The restaurant work will also soon start and we can only say that Anushka is going Priyanka Chopra's way and turning it into a business wanna too. Anushka is right now enjoying her motherhood, Vamika is the one's apple of the eye and he had broken the internet when her pictures got leaked on television at a live cricket match. Well, before Anushka and Virat, and had purchased a lavish villa in Alibaug and they had even shared the pictures of the Griha Pravesh puja.