Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma do not fail to give us couple goals. The actress is there with her husband in the Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bangalore. Well, Virat Kohli has taken his first ever wicket in a World Cup match and people cannot get over how jubilant Anushka Sharma looks in the stands. We know that Virat Kohli is an off-spin bowler but he has hardly bowled in the past few years. He has got his first-ever wicket in an ODI after nine long years. Kohli has taken the crucial wicket of Scott Edwards in the match. The whole stadium erupted in joy seeing him happy with his scalp. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli reveal the fun activities they do with daughter Vamika on their off days [Watch]

Crowd gaga over Anushka Sharma's reactions to his wicket

The actress was also surprised seeing Virat Kohli take a wicket. As we know, he is also a part of the Bangalore team since ages. Anushka Sharma also grew up in the city. This is how netizens reacted on this.... Also Read - India Vs Pakistan: Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh spotted on the stands; netizens have epic reactions to their expressions

Virat and anushka wholesomeness dekhny k chakr mein goal bhi par gya peechay dafuq — Abdul. (@ooomycota) November 12, 2023

virat won in life because anushka is such a sunshine girlie https://t.co/5IaNFes8mq — m?? (@lattedeprresso) November 12, 2023

aik aisa life partner toh main bhi deserve karta hoon pic.twitter.com/WxpdfCiKVN — c (@gayomarlic) November 12, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are reportedly expecting their second child. No official confirmation has come so far but the actress' bump is visible in the videos. The actress wore a gorgeous red salwar kameez for the Diwali team party. They have a baby girl Vamika born in 2021. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 'dance pe chance' will take away your Monday Blues, netizens call them King Queen [Watch Video]