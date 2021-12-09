and are finally married. They look like such a gorgeous couple. Their wedding pictures is going viral all over ever since they officially shared them on their social media accounts. Everyone in Bollywood showered their love and blessing to the beautiful couple. But 's wish to the couple has a special message. And that is they will soon be neighbors. Yes, Katrina who shares a great bond with her Zero co-star will now live in the same building and will be padosi.

Anushka wrote, " Congratulations to both you beautiful people. Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds".

Katrina and Vicky dropped adorable pictures of their wedding and shared the same message on their Instagram account. " Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together".

The entire film fraternity right from Priyanka Chopra, , Kareena Kapoor Khan Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Hritik Roshan and many others showered their LOVE on the newly wed.

Vicky and Katrina tied knot at Six Senses in Rajasthan. Only few friend san close family members were invited at their wedding. The couple might soon host the reception in Mumbai on terms nd conditions of official's as there is Omicron's threat.

We wish lifetime of happiness to this gorgeous couple. Indeed December will now be officially called VicKat's month. Indeed love finds it's way!