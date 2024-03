Anushka Sharma has been away from the screens for a long time. Her last movie was Zero way back in 2018. In between, she made a small appearance in Qala, which was produced by Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka Sharma gave feelers that she would be back after the birth of her first child. Virat Kohli and she welcomed Vamika in 2021, and their son Akaay arrived this February. Fans are wondering when will Chakda Xpress finally release. It looks like the wait might be an uncertain one. Anushka Sharma trained hard for the role of the star cricketer and was very excited for the film. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bollywood mommies who left everyone shocked with their fitness

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Producers of Chakda Xpress and Netflix have parted ways?

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma founded Clean Slatez Films way back in 2013. They had a four-year partnership with Netflix. In that period, they made movies like Bulbbul, Qala and Mai. But now, it has been reported that they have parted ways. Peeping Moon has said that due to some creative disagreements and budgetary issues, the partnership was ended. Their last venture was the gritty crime drama Kohrra starring Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more celebs who own expensive pets

It seems Karnesh Ssharma and she will have to buy back Chakda Xpress from the streaming giant. Their another project Afghani Snow is also stuck in a limbo. It stars Triptii Dimri and Vijay Varma in lead roles. In the past, this happened with Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas and Penthouse. This means that Anushka Sharma's return will be much latter than expected. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar, Vamika-Akaay Kohli and more famous children of rich Indian cricketers with massive fortunes

The actress she had stepped aside as a producer as she wanted to focus on her family and acting. Virat Kohli will apparently miss half of the IPL due to family reasons. While Anushka Sharma seems focused on her family, fans will surely be upset hearing the news.