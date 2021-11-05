Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday today. The cricketer is currently in Dubai for the T-20 World Cup. Recently, after India lost matches in the world cup, Virat Kohli's newborn daughter got rape threats. This was the most disgusting thing we can ever hear. However, today on Virat Kohli's birthday, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture with him and wrote a heart-touching message. She praised Virat and called him an amazing man. Anushka wrote, "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can ." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani paid Rs 50 lakh to save Aryan Khan from arrest; Vicky Kaushal's romantic marriage proposal to Katrina Kaif and more

"You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ♥️ Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness !" she added. Virat Kohli also commented on the picture and wrote, "You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you" Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Recently, Virat backed up his teammate pacer Mohammed Shami during an interview. Virat was responding to the abuse he received from social media after Pakistan defeated India in ICC Men's T20 World Cup by 10 wickets. But, within no time things went worse and Virat's daughter Vamika received rape threats. This is not the first time Virushka has been trolled. Each time Virat Kohli's performance of his team's innings disappoints fans, they find a way to blame it all on . The actress and cricketer wife has been trolled many times in the past but this time it went too far. This time the trollers targetted Virat and Anushka's 9-month-old daughter Vamika and have sent rape threats to her. Many celebrities slammed people for doing such nasty things.