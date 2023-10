Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly expecting their second child, and ever since the news has been out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to make an official announcement. The actress is reportedly in her second trimester and has not been making more public appearances apart from witnessing India vs. Pakistan in Gujarat. And now this latest video of Anushka Sharma shared by her is once again making fans curious to see her baby bump, but the actress’s angle in the advertisement is that you cannot see it. And this leaves fans wondering if Anushka is deliberately hiding her baby bump. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Did Ranveer Singh just COPY PASTE the idea of his first meeting with Deepika Padukone?

Watch the video of Anushka Sharma along with husband Virat Kohli that once again sparks her second pregnancy rumours.

The video shows Anushka wearing an extremely loose brown shirt paired with blue jeans, and her face glow too is unmissable, and fans are 100 percent sure Chakda Xpress is expecting her second baby. Anushka and Virat are both extremely private couples, and the fans respect their privacy and hence do not want to continue speculation and wait for the couple to make an official announcement. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.

Virat Kohli praises wife Anushka Sharma's mother's role amid second pregnancy news.

In his latest interview Virat was all praises for his wife and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma as a mother. " Seeing her become a mother was amazing, but I also saw what it takes to become a mother. Just the way she has handled everything, she has shot a whole film in between that, it is astonishing. That is when you realise the strength of a woman properly."

Recalling his initial days with wife Anushka, he exclaims they have come a long way, "We met as two individuals and we have organically come to a position where we are growing as people, the personalities and identities are subsiding quickly. It’s a blessing that we are constantly trying to become better every day". Virat and Anushka got married in 2018 and welcomed Vamika in January 2021.